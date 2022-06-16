What To Order At The Best Chocolate Shop In Minnesota

Calling all chocoholics: This one's for you. We know you can't resit the temptation of a perfectly sweet chocolate confection that melts in your mouth. Whether it's caramel-filled or sea-salted, every piece of chocolate is a work of art — but they are not all created equal. If you're eager to learn which chocolatier is the very best in your state, and which of their treat you should try, look no further.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of all the best chocolate shops in the United States. In addition, they hand-picked what they thought was the very best chocolate treat served in each shop. They used Yelp to make their picks, utilizing an algorithm that looks at the number of reviews and star ratings for each business. They determined that Legacy Chocolates in Saint Paul is the best chocolatier in Minnesota, and suggested that everyone try their raspberry truffles. Here's what they had to say about it:

Looking for aromatic, mouthwatering truffles? If you're near or around the Saint Paul area, this is the place for you. Everything at Legacy Chocolates is made from scratch whether it be the truffles, sauces, or sipping chocolate drink—you can expect it all to be crafted in-house, especially the raspberry truffles.