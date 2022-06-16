What To Order At The Best Chocolate Shop In Ohio

Calling all chocoholics: This one's for you. We know you can't resit the temptation of a perfectly sweet chocolate confection that melts in your mouth. Whether it's caramel-filled or sea-salted, every piece of chocolate is a work of art — but they are not all created equal. If you're eager to learn which chocolatier is the very best in your state, and which of their treat you should try, look no further.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of all the best chocolate shops in the United States. In addition, they hand-picked what they thought was the very best chocolate treat served in each shop. They used Yelp to determine their picks, utilizing an algorithm that looks at the number of reviews and star ratings for each business. The determined that Sweet Designs Chocolatier in Lakewood is the best chocolatier in Ohio, and suggested that everyone try their buckeyes. Here's what they had to say about it:

Creamy truffles, salted caramels, vegan chocolates, and buckeye candies? For those of you who aren't native to Ohio, candy buckeyes comprise a peanut butter fudge core that's dipped in chocolate except for on the top. They look exactly like the nut that many midwesterners find in their backyards—just don't eat those!