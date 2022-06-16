Where to Celebrate Juneteenth In Chicago

Juneteenth is a time to reflect on African American history and culture. According to Choose Chicago, the city would not be the great place we know and love without influential figures such as Ida B Wells, Barack Obama, Harold Washington, and more.

There are many different festivals, history museum pop-ups, and markets being held during the holiday weekend. Choose Chicago listed a few of these events and when they are taking place.

The DuSable Museum of African American History

"The DuSable Museum of African American History will be hosting a special Juneteenth BBQ with food, vendors, live performances, a kid’s corner, horseback riding, and more. The free event will take place on Sunday, June 19. Don’t forget to head inside to explore exhibits in the country’s first independent museum dedicated to the history of African and African American culture."

Chicago Theatre

"Relive the excitement of Black Panther, and its award-winning music, played by the esteemed Chicago Philharmonic. On June 18, Black Panther in Concert at the Chicago Theatre will feature the full film accompanied by nearly 200 classical musicians performing the Oscar- and Grammy-award-winning score live."

Douglass Park

"This lively Juneteenth Village Festival will take over Douglass Park on Saturday, June 18. Expect games and activities for the entire family, including a Ferris wheel, petting zoo, rock climbing wall, inflatables, carnival rides, community vendor booths, face painting, and giveaways. There will also be a main stage and a kid’s stage with live performances."

