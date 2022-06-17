Chicago Residents Receive Free Gas Cards

As gas prices across the country continue to increase, government officials in Chicago seek to aid residents. According to NBCChicago, as part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Chicago Moves program, a total of 10,000 free gas cards have already been distributed to residents in need.

“The robust response to our Chicago Moves program demonstrates the vast need for this kind of assistance,” Lightfoot told NBCChicago, “People are experiencing economic hardship due to the skyrocketing inflation and cost of gas, but the city is committed to providing continued financial relief to combat these challenging times.”

The city is looking to give out 10,000 more gas cards within the next round of drawings. The program also includes city transit cards of which 25,000 have been distributed citywide. NBCChicago mentioned that 90,000 residents have already submitted an application to receive the free cards. Residents who are 18 or older, have a below average income, a valid car sticker, and a valid email address will continue to be drawn randomly from a lottery.

If you have not yet applied and think you may qualify for the program, you have until September 1 to submit an application for consideration. The next lottery drawing is set to occur in the beginning of July.