This Is The Best Sub Shop In Chicago

Do you prefer B.L.T, Italian, Philly cheesesteak, teriyaki chicken, cold-cuts, or all of the above? The best sub sandwich in the entire state is not necessarily the largest or the most abundant with toppings. The best sub sandwich shop in Chicago is known primarily for the quality of ingredients and quick service. Why have just any sandwich when you can have the highest quality sub from the top rated shop?

According to a list compiled by Love Food, the best sandwich shop in all of Chicago is Little Italy's very own Fontano's Subs. Fontano's has been a staple in the Windy City for 62 years and counting. Love Food recommended that first timers try the Big Al sub.

Here is what Love Food had to say about the best sub shop in Chicago:

"Born in Chicago’s Little Italy in 1960 and now on Michigan Avenue, Fontano’s Subs has stayed true to its roots and specialises in Italian-style subs like the Blockbuster, with ham, salami, capocollo and provolone and Swiss cheeses, and Big Al, layered with mortadella, two types of salami and provolone. The bread is especially good, as is the Italian Beef, served hot with peppers and a gravy “dip.”'

For more information regarding the best sub shop in each state visit HERE.