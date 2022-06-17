Chipotle Is Testing A New Dish In Arizona

Did you try Chipotle's Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice last year?

It was so successful, that the fast-casual Mexican restaurants wants to test a similar dish. Introducing Mexican Cauliflower Rice! Chipotle announced Thursday (June 16) that this plant-based dish would be available for a limited time in 60 restaurants across Arizona, Wisconsin and Southern California.

Here's how Mexican Cauliflower Rice is made:

Prepared in-restaurant daily, fresh cauliflower rice is grilled in small batches on the plancha. The cauliflower rice is then seasoned with a signature blend of spices including garlic, cumin, salt and paprika to give it the rich flavor and vibrant hue of Mexican rice.

"After the success of our Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice last year, we are eager to test a second plant-powered start for any go to order. Our guests crave real, plant-based options so we developed a new flavor packed recipe that aligns with our Food with Integrity standards," Chipotle Vice President of Culinary Nevielle Panthaky said in a press release.

If you're interesting in trying Mexican Cauliflower Rice, you can get $0 delivery on orders of $10+ that include the dish through June 21 on Chipotle.com or the Chipotle app.

Contact your local Chipotle to see if Mexican Cauliflower Rice is on the menu!