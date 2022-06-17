Chris Brown Speaks On His 'Breezy' Album, Upcoming Tour & More
By Tony M. Centeno
June 17, 2022
Chris Brown is getting ready for a busy summer. Before he drops his new album and hits the road with Lil Baby, the R&B singer gave fans a glimpse into what to expect from his upcoming tour.
The "Iffy" singer invited Real 92.3's Big Boy to his neighborhood for a candid conversation from inside his massive mansion in Los Angeles. In his interview that was posted on Thursday, June 16, Big Boy complemented on the artwork featured throughout the singer's property asked how he curated his home's decor. He also asked Brown if putting together his Breezy album and his One Of Them One's Tour with Lil Baby felt like "work" to him.
"I feel like the project and actually doing that and getting on the road, that's not the work," Brown replied. "I feel like that's the good part. The work, for me, would be trying to build it up like 'Hey guess what? It's the best album you ever heard'. That would be work for me. People know my body of work now, and hopefully I don't miss with this, but I don't think I am."
Big Boy and Chris Brown also discuss the singer's upcoming music video for "WE (Warm Embrace)." Later on, the seasoned artist revealed his top five songs he has to perform during each tour. Brown said that "Loyal," "No Guidance," "Heat," "Liquor," and any of his classics like 'Say Goodbye' 'Yo' and 'Run It' top the list. However, he also said that his fans' favorites will also influence his setlists.
"Even when this album drops, I know that people gon' have their own favorites," Brown explained. "So with whatever is in the majority, it gives me a wide range. I kind of pick the songs that I think that I know that they're going to like but if there's a wild card, we'll adjust it... because it's basically -- you're doing it for them anyways."
Chris Brown's Breezy album drops June 24. Watch the entire conversation up top.