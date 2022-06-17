Chris Brown Speaks On His 'Breezy' Album, Upcoming Tour & More

"I feel like the project and actually doing that and getting on the road, that's not the work," Brown replied. "I feel like that's the good part. The work, for me, would be trying to build it up like 'Hey guess what? It's the best album you ever heard'. That would be work for me. People know my body of work now, and hopefully I don't miss with this, but I don't think I am."



Big Boy and Chris Brown also discuss the singer's upcoming music video for "WE (Warm Embrace)." Later on, the seasoned artist revealed his top five songs he has to perform during each tour. Brown said that "Loyal," "No Guidance," "Heat," "Liquor," and any of his classics like 'Say Goodbye' 'Yo' and 'Run It' top the list. However, he also said that his fans' favorites will also influence his setlists.



"Even when this album drops, I know that people gon' have their own favorites," Brown explained. "So with whatever is in the majority, it gives me a wide range. I kind of pick the songs that I think that I know that they're going to like but if there's a wild card, we'll adjust it... because it's basically -- you're doing it for them anyways."



Chris Brown's Breezy album drops June 24. Watch the entire conversation up top.

