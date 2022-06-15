Viral Video Shows 'Fake Klay Thompson' Sneaking Into NBA Finals

A viral video shared on social media shows the incident leading to the doppelgänger of Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson receiving a lifetime ban from Chase Center.

YouTube personality Dawson 'Daws' Gurley, known widely among NBA fans as "Fake Klay" for his resemblance to Thompson, announced that he was banned from the Warriors' home arena after being allowed through by security and shooting around "on the court for 10 minutes" prior to Golden State's 104-94 win against the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Monday (June 13) night.

On Tuesday (June 14), Daws shared a 15-minute YouTube video of the incident which shows him posing as Thompson in full Warriors gear and walking through the arena and taking shots on the court before being escorted out by security.