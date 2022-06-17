Longtime Nashville Restaurant Closing After 30 Years

A longtime cafeteria-style restaurant that has been serving the people of Nashville for more than three decades is closing at the end of the month.

Dandgure's Cafeteria has been a staple meat-and-three restaurant in Music City since it first opened its doors in 1991. Located in Pie Town, a small area of downtown Nashville, it can be easily identified thanks to the distinctive mural on the side of the building depicting happy diners enjoying their meals. After more than 30 years, however, the restaurant is preparing to close its doors soon, per WKRN.

While some businesses have closed due to hard times over the past few years, Dandgure's closing is a happy but bittersweet moment since owner Dandgure Robinson is retiring.

"I hate to let people down, those that have shared their sorrows, I'm leaving on my own terms, I'm retiring, so it's not like I'm being pushed or anything," said Robinson. "I want people to know it's a happy moment. It's a sad moment and I've got my feelings about it on any given day."

Dandgure's Cafeteria is located at 538 Lafayette Street. The last day to dine at Dandgure's before closing is June 30. They are open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.