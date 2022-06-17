Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet New Photo Of Her And Nick Jonas' Daughter

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a new photo of her and Nick Jonas' 5-month-old daughter that shows off three generations of her family.

The Quantico star penned a heartfelt birthday tribute to her mother Dr. Madhu Akhouri Chopra, sharing a sweet pic on Instagram on Thursday (June 16) of her cuddling her granddaughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. as Chopra lovingly stares at her daughter.

"Happiest birthday Mama. May you always smiles that infectious smiles of yours," she wrote. "You inspired me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day! Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I've seen in a while. Love you to the moon and back Nani."

Check out the multi-generational pic below!