Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet New Photo Of Her And Nick Jonas' Daughter
By Sarah Tate
June 17, 2022
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a new photo of her and Nick Jonas' 5-month-old daughter that shows off three generations of her family.
The Quantico star penned a heartfelt birthday tribute to her mother Dr. Madhu Akhouri Chopra, sharing a sweet pic on Instagram on Thursday (June 16) of her cuddling her granddaughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. as Chopra lovingly stares at her daughter.
"Happiest birthday Mama. May you always smiles that infectious smiles of yours," she wrote. "You inspired me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day! Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I've seen in a while. Love you to the moon and back Nani."
Check out the multi-generational pic below!
Jonas added his own birthday message in an Instagram Story, sharing a photo of the pair at a baseball game with the caption, "Happy birthday to my incredible mother in law."
Jonas and Chopra tied the knot in 2018 and surprised the world earlier this year when they announced the birth of their first child via surrogate in January 2022. In sweet matching Mother's Day posts, they revealed that their daughter spent over 100 days in the newborn intensive care unit but has since come home.