Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Share First Photo Of Daughter Malti

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared the first photo of their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, revealing that she is finally home after spending more than 100 days in the newborn intensive care unit after her birth earlier this year.

Chopra and Jonas, who tied the knot in 2018, surprised everyone in January 2022 when they announced they had welcomed their first child via surrogate. They didn't share any additional details at the time, only asking for privacy so they could focus on being a family.

The couple each took to Instagram on Sunday (May 8) to share matching posts of the family of three, making sure to cover their newborn's face as Chopra cradles her daughter to her chest and Jonas gently holds her hand. The both penned a lengthy caption where they both reflected on the "rollercoaster" of the last few months.

"On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced," the caption states. "After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home."

The post continued, "Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a bada--. Let's get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you."