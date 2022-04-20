Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Baby's Name Revealed

By Yashira C.

April 20, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's baby girl's name has been revealed by TMZ: Malti Marie.

The couple welcomed the baby earlier this year and according to the birth certificate obtained by TMZ, her full name is Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. She was born in San Diego on January 15. According to the publication, Malti "generally means small fragrant flower or moonlight and it's of Sanskrit, Indian origin." Chopra shared a post to Instagram on January 21, saying that the baby had arrived via surrogate. "We are overjoyed to confirm we have welcomed a new baby girl via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," she wrote.

The couple recently celebrated their first Easter as parents. The Quantico actress shared photos to Instagram of her and Nick enjoying the holiday. She wrote in the caption, "Happy Easter from us. 🐣❤️🥰." The colorful photos included photos of the pair together posed in front of an arched shrub with giant rabbit ears on top and a selfie from Chopra. An Easter-themed carrot cupcake with bunny ears and a solo photo of Nick were also included. Chopra previously gave fans a small glimpse into her nursery, full of various adorable stuffed animals.

