Selena Gomez Reveals Which Album Cover She's 'Ashamed' Of

While Selena didn't name a specific album, based on her four album covers, it's likely that she was referring to Revival. The 2015 black and white album photo features the singer naked but posed strategically to keep herself covered. She went on to explain, "I'm not an overly sexual person. Sometimes I like to feel sexy but that doesn't mean it's for somebody else. It can be for me."

This isn't the first time Selena has spoken out about the Revival album cover, according to E News! In a 2020 interview with Allure, she first revealed regret when it came to decisions she made in the early years of her career post-Disney. "I just did things that weren't really me. There was pressure to seem more adult on my album, Revival. [I felt] the need to show skin...I really don't think I was [that] person."