Selena Gomez 'Felt Like A Joke' Acting In Adult Roles After Disney Fame

Selena Gomez has shared the self-doubt she felt transitioning from a child actor of Disney fame to adult acting roles in Hollywood. The actress and singer was recently a guest on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast where she talked about not feeling accepted by her peers in the industry.

"I felt like it was very difficult for people to take me seriously," she said on the podcast. "I have slowly pushed through that, and I'm really glad, but it was very frustrating. I felt like a joke, you know?" Pushing through her reservations clearly worked though. One of Selena's first post-Disney roles was the controversial Spring Breakers which starred another Disney alum Vanessa Hudgens and featured scenes of violence, sex, and drug use. Before that, she was known for wholesome roles in Barney & Friends and the Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place.