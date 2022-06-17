This Is The Best Sub Shop In California

By Logan DeLoye

June 17, 2022

Homemade Roast Beef Deli Sandwich
Photo: Getty Images

Do you prefer B.L.T, Italian, Philly cheesesteak, teriyaki chicken, cold-cuts, or all of the above? The best sub sandwich in the entire state is not necessarily the largest or the most abundant with toppings. The best sub sandwich shop in California is known primarily for the quality of ingredients and quick service. Why have just any sandwich when you can have the highest quality sub from the top rated shop?

According to a list compiled by Love Food, the best sandwich shop in all of California is Sub Shop in Atwater. Simple, yet effective! Sub shop is known for their specialty sub which they have named "Destroyer sub," and for good reason. The sub features four different kinds of meat and two different cheeses.

Here is what Love Food had to say about the best sub shop in California:

"Don’t order Sub Shop’s Destroyer sub unless you have a huge appetite, or no plans for dinner. This enormous sandwich, stuffed with roast beef, ham, pastrami, salami, turkey, provolone and Swiss cheeses, and as much salad as you like is big enough for lunch, dinner and maybe even lunch the next day, too. It’s just one of many superlative subs served at this long-running store, with other classics including tuna, vegetarian and meatball – and they are available in half sizes, too."

For more information regarding the best sub shop in each state visit HERE.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.