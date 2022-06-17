This Is The Best Sub Shop In California

Do you prefer B.L.T, Italian, Philly cheesesteak, teriyaki chicken, cold-cuts, or all of the above? The best sub sandwich in the entire state is not necessarily the largest or the most abundant with toppings. The best sub sandwich shop in California is known primarily for the quality of ingredients and quick service. Why have just any sandwich when you can have the highest quality sub from the top rated shop?

According to a list compiled by Love Food, the best sandwich shop in all of California is Sub Shop in Atwater. Simple, yet effective! Sub shop is known for their specialty sub which they have named "Destroyer sub," and for good reason. The sub features four different kinds of meat and two different cheeses.

Here is what Love Food had to say about the best sub shop in California:

"Don’t order Sub Shop’s Destroyer sub unless you have a huge appetite, or no plans for dinner. This enormous sandwich, stuffed with roast beef, ham, pastrami, salami, turkey, provolone and Swiss cheeses, and as much salad as you like is big enough for lunch, dinner and maybe even lunch the next day, too. It’s just one of many superlative subs served at this long-running store, with other classics including tuna, vegetarian and meatball – and they are available in half sizes, too."

