This Is The Best Sub Shop In Georgia

Do you prefer B.L.T, Italian, Philly cheesesteak, teriyaki chicken, cold-cuts, or all of the above? The best sub sandwich in the entire state is not necessarily the largest or the most abundant with toppings. The best sub sandwich shop in Georgia is known primarily for the quality of ingredients and quick service. Why have just any sandwich when you can have the highest quality sub from the top rated shop?

According to a list compiled by Love Food, the best sandwich shop in all of Georgia is Baldino's Gaint Jersey Subs. They are not kidding when they say "giant." The subs made at Baldino's are anything but humble, especially the Italian Battalion and the toasted torpedos.

Here is what Love Food had to say about the best sub shop in Georgia:

"This statewide chain, which has three locations in Savannah plus shops in cities including Richmond Hill, Pooler and Augusta, was opened in 1975 by Jersey-born Bill Baer, who was frustrated he couldn’t find a decent Jersey-style sub. Now it’s a Georgia mainstay and loved for its crave-able subs, with favourite menu items including the Italian Batallion, packed with layers of meat and cheese. Other options include toasted torpedos and grilled subs with steak."

For more information regarding the best sub shop in each state visit HERE.