This Is The Best Steakhouse In Georgia

By Logan DeLoye

June 15, 2022

Grilled Butchers choice steak Onglet Hanging Tender beef meat on a cutting board. Black wooden background. Top View
Photo: Getty Images

There are few things that southerners enjoy more than a good steak. Flank, skirt, ribeye, strip, sirloin, or filet mignon; you name it, this one-of-a-kind steakhouse serves it. A steakhouse can be the answer to a fun night out with friends, a date night, or a family dinner, however; there is no reason needed to enjoy a hearty steak dinner. There are many steakhouses sprinkled throughout the state, but only one can be the best.

According to a list compiled by Eat This, Not That, the best steakhouse in all of Georgia is Kevin Rathbun Steaks located in Atlanta. This unique steakhouse imports the steaks directly from Allen Brothers in Chicago. Most of their sides are made with local produce, and the chefs worked together to create a menu full of delectable creations.

Here is what Eat This, Not That had to say about the best place to order steak in Georgia:

"Serving Chicago's Allen Brothers steaks, this Atlanta restaurant has racked up accolades from media across the United States. The menu focuses on a chef-driven menu and local produce in addition to those wonderful cuts of beef."

For more information regarding the best steakhouse in each state visit HERE.

