This Is The Best Fair In Georgia

Who doesn't love fair fries and ferris wheels? Wether you are in it for the cotton candy, games, or rides; there is something for people of all ages at a fair. There are multiple fairs taking place this Fall throughout Georgia, but only one can be the best. This specific fair has the greatest food, activities, rides, and atmosphere in the entire state.

According to a list compiled by Readers Digest, the best fair in all of Georgia is the Georgia National Fair. The Georgia National Fair is being held a little late this year and is set to start in October. The fair's main purpose is to inform people of state culture and agriculture. It also has some classic elements like rides, food, and games for the whole family!

Here is what Readers Digest had to say about the best fair in Georgia:

"Georgia offers several fairs that purport to be the state fair, but the one that’s state-sponsored is the Georgia National Fair, which has been promoting Georgia’s heritage, people, and agriculture since 1990. The National Fair will be held this year from October 4 through 14 and will include the usual wide range of state fair activities, but what it’s famous for is its “Stories of Agriculture” Exhibit, celebrating and educating about agriculture, which the fair’s organizers say, in a folksy play on words, is Georgia’s number one “industry."

