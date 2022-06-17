This Is The Best Sub Shop In Ohio

By Logan DeLoye

June 17, 2022

Italian Sub
Photo: Getty Images

Do you prefer B.L.T, Italian, Philly cheesesteak, teriyaki chicken, cold-cuts, or all of the above? The best sub sandwich in the entire state is not necessarily the largest or the most abundant with toppings. The best sub sandwich shop in Ohio is known primarily for the quality of ingredients and quick service. Why have just any sandwich when you can have the highest quality sub from the top rated shop?

According to a list compiled by Love Food, the best sandwich shop in all of Ohio is Susie's Sub Shop located in Columbus. This one-stop sub shop is known for their veggie Philly sub that tops the rest. All of the subs are very large, and the pizza sub is made just like a pizza served in sub form.

Here is what Love Food had to say about the best sub shop in Ohio:

"From Philly-style subs to veggie rolls with mushrooms, onions and peppers, the sandwiches at Susie’s Sub Shop are always delicious. They’re huge, too, which means it’s tough to finish even the best-ever meatball sub. Another favourite is the roast beef, served on perfectly baked rolls. Susie's is also known for pizza and – brilliantly – pizza subs, with all the classic toppings stuffed into a roll."

For more information regarding the best sub shop in each state visit HERE.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.