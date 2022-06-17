This Is The Best Sub Shop In Ohio

Do you prefer B.L.T, Italian, Philly cheesesteak, teriyaki chicken, cold-cuts, or all of the above? The best sub sandwich in the entire state is not necessarily the largest or the most abundant with toppings. The best sub sandwich shop in Ohio is known primarily for the quality of ingredients and quick service. Why have just any sandwich when you can have the highest quality sub from the top rated shop?

According to a list compiled by Love Food, the best sandwich shop in all of Ohio is Susie's Sub Shop located in Columbus. This one-stop sub shop is known for their veggie Philly sub that tops the rest. All of the subs are very large, and the pizza sub is made just like a pizza served in sub form.

Here is what Love Food had to say about the best sub shop in Ohio:

"From Philly-style subs to veggie rolls with mushrooms, onions and peppers, the sandwiches at Susie’s Sub Shop are always delicious. They’re huge, too, which means it’s tough to finish even the best-ever meatball sub. Another favourite is the roast beef, served on perfectly baked rolls. Susie's is also known for pizza and – brilliantly – pizza subs, with all the classic toppings stuffed into a roll."

For more information regarding the best sub shop in each state visit HERE.