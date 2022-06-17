V Of BTS Says He 'Shelved' All Unreleased Solo Music To Start From Scratch

BTS' V has revealed that he's scrapping most of his unreleased solo music t to work on new material. In a recent interview with Weverse Magazine, the vocalist was asked if he had any plans to drop any of his unreleased solo music. That's when he revealed, "I shelved all those songs and I’m writing new ones. But I think I’m doing a good job with the writing now." He also revealed that he thinks it'll be time to release a shelved song when he liked it on the day he made it and "still like it when I hear it now, too."

When the interviewer asked him if that's setting the bar a little too high for himself V replied, "I don’t have any regrets. I just tell myself the next song should be better than the previous one and go make it. I feel like I want to be as objective as I can be with myself when it comes to the songs I make. If I feel regret whenever that happens, I’ll become one of those people who just release songs even when they’re not satisfied with them. And then I wouldn’t be able to complete an album of my songs the way I envision it."