Will BLACKPINK's Jennie Appear On The Weeknd's HBO Show 'The Idol'?

There's some exciting news for BLACKPINK fans. According to a June 17th report from South Korea's TVDaily, Jennie has received an offer to appear in The Weeknd's highly-anticipated HBO series The Idol. Nothing is official yet, but it's reported that Jennie is currently "discussing" the possibility.

While the role offered to the singer is currently unknown, TVDaily reports it's likely to be a supporting role or even a quick cameo appearance. The report also mentions that filming for The Idol is currently underway in Los Angeles. In November 2021, Jennie and The Weekend sparked collaboration rumors when they were spotted together after dinner. They were later seen hanging out after Halloween weekend.

The Weeknd's The Idol has hit some bumps since being announced late last year. In April, it was revealed that the show was taking a new creative direction after its director Amy Seimetz formally dropped out of the project, with Levinson stepping into the role. The show will follow a rising pop star and her romance with a Los Angeles club owner who secretly doubles as a cult leader. The "Blinding Lights" singer and Lily-Rose Depp will portray the lead characters. Pop star Britney Spears has been rumored to make a guest appearance on the show, as well.

The report went on to share that BLACKPINK is expected to take break their two-year hiatus during the second half of 2022 and make an official comeback. In May, other South Korean media outlets had reported that their comeback could come as early as July.