Jennifer Lopez took the stage with her 14-year-old daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz — and you already know they brought the house down!

The duo performed at the LA Dodgers Foundation's Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium on Thursday (June 16) night, according to E! News. J.Lo headlined the event, complete with back-up dancers, five costume changes and even a fireworks show.

"I know we’re in L.A. but I’ve got to keep it New York forever. This is a big night for all of y’all, and a big night for me too," Lopez said during her performance, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A record-breaking $3.6 million was raised for the LA Dodgers Foundation.

An attendee at the event shared some details with E! News about Lopez's performance with her daughter, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. "It was very sweet. Multiple times, J.Lo and Emme hugged each other and they were singing to each other most of the time." The guest added that "Emme sounded amazing!"

This isn't the first time "Jenny From The Block" and Emme take the stage together. The mother-daughter duo performed together in the Super Bowl LIV halftime show.

And it won't be the last! Not only did Lopez poke fun at how "expensive" her and Emme are to book, she also said she loves to bring her out on stage whenever she can.

You can watch videos of Jennifer Lopez and Emme Maribel Muñiz's performance here.