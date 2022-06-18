Kesha Opens Up About Her Sexuality In Heartfelt Pride Post

Kesha celebrated Pride Month this year by opening up about her sexuality in a candid Instagram post. The "Die Young" singer shared that she's "not gay" and "not straight." According to Out Magazine, Kesha revealed that she was bisexual in 2019.

"🌈Happy pride! 🌈In case I haven’t been straight forward enough (LOL) I just wanted to take a sec to tell everyone that you are not only enough, just as you are, but the world is so f---ing lucky to have you," she wrote in her caption. "I’m not gay. I’m not straight. I don’t know what I am. I love people. I love people because we are all our own little consciousness journeys, dancing around the sun ☀️ how weird and interesting and fun this life is, right? I refuse to be anything, really, except for open to it all 🌟I know it can be confusing sometimes, but you are so seen and loved. Love u animals, happy pride 🌈!!!!! Also yes, I’ve been wearing the same thing for like 4 days. What?"

