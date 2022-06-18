Lizzo Shares Another Must-See 'Chrizzo' Video After Actor Teases Collab

By Yashira C.

June 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Lizzo has added another "Chrizzo" video to her TikTok account — and it's a must-see.

The video shows Chris Evans in an interview where he's asked if there will ever be a Lizzo collaboration, perhaps in the soundtrack for a future film. The Captain America actor responds, "Yeah, I hope so. Actually, I've heard that. I've heard some rumblings of that." Lizzo pops up on the screen immediately after, singing her new song "Grrrls." Her caption simply reads, "Chrizzo." Fans had a blast in the comment section with one writing, "Lizzo’s TikTok is slowly turning into a Chris Evans fan edit page and I’m here for it."

Watch the TikTok below.

@lizzo

Chrizzo 😏

♬ Grrrls - Lizzo

The video comes a week after the "About Damn Time" singer posted a similar reaction to a viral Chris Evans video. Lizzo was called out in the comments for her use of an ableist lyric in "Grrrls." In the original track's beginning lines, she sang, "Hold my bag, b--ch, Hold my bag/ Do you see this s--t? I'm a spaz." After fans pointed out how the word "spaz" is harmful, Lizzo quickly changed the lyrics and released a new version of the song. The lyric was changed from "I'm a spaz" to "Hold me back." The song is expected to be on her upcoming album Special which is set to release on July 15th.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.