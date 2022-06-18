Lizzo Shares Another Must-See 'Chrizzo' Video After Actor Teases Collab
By Yashira C.
June 18, 2022
Lizzo has added another "Chrizzo" video to her TikTok account — and it's a must-see.
The video shows Chris Evans in an interview where he's asked if there will ever be a Lizzo collaboration, perhaps in the soundtrack for a future film. The Captain America actor responds, "Yeah, I hope so. Actually, I've heard that. I've heard some rumblings of that." Lizzo pops up on the screen immediately after, singing her new song "Grrrls." Her caption simply reads, "Chrizzo." Fans had a blast in the comment section with one writing, "Lizzo’s TikTok is slowly turning into a Chris Evans fan edit page and I’m here for it."
Watch the TikTok below.
@lizzo
Chrizzo 😏♬ Grrrls - Lizzo
The video comes a week after the "About Damn Time" singer posted a similar reaction to a viral Chris Evans video. Lizzo was called out in the comments for her use of an ableist lyric in "Grrrls." In the original track's beginning lines, she sang, "Hold my bag, b--ch, Hold my bag/ Do you see this s--t? I'm a spaz." After fans pointed out how the word "spaz" is harmful, Lizzo quickly changed the lyrics and released a new version of the song. The lyric was changed from "I'm a spaz" to "Hold me back." The song is expected to be on her upcoming album Special which is set to release on July 15th.