Lizzo Shares Another Must-See 'Chrizzo' Video After Actor Teases Collab

Lizzo has added another "Chrizzo" video to her TikTok account — and it's a must-see.

The video shows Chris Evans in an interview where he's asked if there will ever be a Lizzo collaboration, perhaps in the soundtrack for a future film. The Captain America actor responds, "Yeah, I hope so. Actually, I've heard that. I've heard some rumblings of that." Lizzo pops up on the screen immediately after, singing her new song "Grrrls." Her caption simply reads, "Chrizzo." Fans had a blast in the comment section with one writing, "Lizzo’s TikTok is slowly turning into a Chris Evans fan edit page and I’m here for it."

Watch the TikTok below.