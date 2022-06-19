US Gas Average Price Falls Bellow $5 Per Gallon

The United States' average price of gasoline per gallon fell below $5 this weekend, according to AAA.com's nationwide data.

The current average for regular gas is $4.983 as of Sunday (June 19), while mid-grade is at an average of $5.381; premium at $5.679; and diesel at $5.816, a new record average.

Last week, regular unleaded gas reached gas reached a record average price of $5.016 on June 14, before falling to $4.99 on Saturday (June 18).

However, drivers should expect prices to rise once again as the summer travel season begins, bringing with it a high demand for gasoline.

"Anything goes from June 20 to Labor Day," said Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis for OPIS, which tracks the national gas prices for AAA, via CNN.com. "Come hell or high gas prices, people are going to take vacations."

Nearly a third of the 130,000 gas stations included in AAA's nationwide survey are still selling unleaded gas at more than $5 per gallon, with 17 states -- as well as Washington, D.C. -- averaging prices of $5 or more.

California currently has the highest average price for unleaded gas of all U.S. states at $6.40 per gallon, while much of the southeast and parts of the great plains currently averaging between $4.475 to $4.667, the lowest of all regions.