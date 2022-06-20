Johnny Depp Gives Album Preview With Velvet Underground Cover
By Katrina Nattress
June 20, 2022
Johnny Depp didn't waste any time getting back to "normal" life after winning his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this month. The next day he was onstage with Jeff Beck, where the guitarist divulged they were working on an album together. A week later, the duo officially announced the project, titled 18, and shared its first single, the Depp-penned "This Is A Song For Hedy Lamarr." Now, they're giving fans another taste of what to expect with a cover of The Velvet Underground's "Venus In Furs."
18 features a mix of originals and covers that also sees the pair taking on songs by The Beach Boys, Marvin Gaye, and The Everly Brothers. Beck praised Depp's artistry in a statement accompanying the album announcement. "I haven't had a creative partner like him for ages," he wrote. "He was a major force on this record. I just hope people will take him seriously as a musician because it's a hard thing for some people to accept that Johnny Depp can sing rock and roll."
Depp has been playing in various bands for decades. His most well-known project is Hollywood Vampires, which released their sophomore album Rise in 2019.
In addition to the album, Depp will be accompanying Beck on tour as a special guest. See a full list of dates here.
18 is slated for a July 15 release. Listen to Depp and Beck's cover of "Venus In Furs" above.