Johnny Depp Gives Album Preview With Velvet Underground Cover

Johnny Depp didn't waste any time getting back to "normal" life after winning his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this month. The next day he was onstage with Jeff Beck, where the guitarist divulged they were working on an album together. A week later, the duo officially announced the project, titled 18, and shared its first single, the Depp-penned "This Is A Song For Hedy Lamarr." Now, they're giving fans another taste of what to expect with a cover of The Velvet Underground's "Venus In Furs."

18 features a mix of originals and covers that also sees the pair taking on songs by The Beach Boys, Marvin Gaye, and The Everly Brothers. Beck praised Depp's artistry in a statement accompanying the album announcement. "I haven't had a creative partner like him for ages," he wrote. "He was a major force on this record. I just hope people will take him seriously as a musician because it's a hard thing for some people to accept that Johnny Depp can sing rock and roll."

Depp has been playing in various bands for decades. His most well-known project is Hollywood Vampires, which released their sophomore album Rise in 2019.

In addition to the album, Depp will be accompanying Beck on tour as a special guest. See a full list of dates here.

18 is slated for a July 15 release. Listen to Depp and Beck's cover of "Venus In Furs" above.