Chicago Police Are No Longer Allowed To Chase Suspects Of Minor Offenses

A new law prohibits Chicago police officers from chasing people on foot that they suspect to have committed a minor offense. According to NBCNEWS, a minor offense includes suspended licenses, public intoxication, and parking violations. However; police are allowed to chase people who are suspected to have killed someone, been driving while under the influence, and assaulted another person.

“The safety of our community members and our officers remain at the core of this new foot pursuit policy,” Superintendent David Brown shared. “We collaborated internally with our officers and externally with our residents to develop a policy we all have a stake in.”

This new law is being implemented following the death of a 13-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man who were shot by Chicago officers after being chased on foot for minor offenses. The 22-year-old man was chased on foot regarding a parking violation. NBCNEWS mentioned that the policy goes into detail to prohibit chasing a suspect on foot if an injured third party is involved. Officers also have to stop chasing their suspect if they drop a radio or get lost during the chase. Mayor Lori Lightfoot hopes to lessen the chances of 'unnecessary shootings' of both officers and suspects with this new policy.

The policy will go into effect at the end of the Summer.