“My personal take on it is I wouldn’t even be breathing or even be able to sing a song if that man didn’t exist,” Brown said. “I don’t know if they look at it as a Jordan-Kobe thing, but I can't even look at it. He’s lightyears ahead. There is no competing with him.”



The comparisons began to overwhelm fans after rapper Fivio Foreign dubbed Brown as this generation's version of Michael Jackson. Afterward, more people like The Pivot Podcast‘s Ryan Clark not only agreed with the sentiment but also went a step further by claiming Brown was better than Jackson.



Regardless of what the masses believe, it doesn't sound like Brown is going to budge on his position no matter what. He explained to Big Boy that he has an entire shrine dedicated to Jackson so there's no way the 33-year-old singer is going to put himself above MJ.



Prior to their conversation about the Brown vs. Jackson comparisons, the Breezy singer spoke with Big Boy about his thoughts on his upcoming album, going on the One Of Them Ones Tour with Lil Baby this summer and more. Watch the full conversation up top and see more clips from the interview below.