Chris Brown Weighs In After Fans Claim He's Better Than Michael Jackson
By Tony M. Centeno
June 21, 2022
Earlier this month, Chris Brown found himself in the middle of a viral debate that pinned him against the late Michael Jackson. After the opinion fueled some dysfunctional discourse on Twitter timelines everywhere, Breezy decided to put the debate to rest by offering his thoughts on the matter.
During the latest installment of Big Boy's interview with the singer, which was published on Monday, June 20, Chris Brown responded to a fan's theory that he's a better artist than the King of Pop. Breezy said that he stayed far away from those conversations because he doesn't even compare himself to MJ.
“My personal take on it is I wouldn’t even be breathing or even be able to sing a song if that man didn’t exist,” Brown said. “I don’t know if they look at it as a Jordan-Kobe thing, but I can't even look at it. He’s lightyears ahead. There is no competing with him.”
The comparisons began to overwhelm fans after rapper Fivio Foreign dubbed Brown as this generation's version of Michael Jackson. Afterward, more people like The Pivot Podcast‘s Ryan Clark not only agreed with the sentiment but also went a step further by claiming Brown was better than Jackson.
Regardless of what the masses believe, it doesn't sound like Brown is going to budge on his position no matter what. He explained to Big Boy that he has an entire shrine dedicated to Jackson so there's no way the 33-year-old singer is going to put himself above MJ.
Prior to their conversation about the Brown vs. Jackson comparisons, the Breezy singer spoke with Big Boy about his thoughts on his upcoming album, going on the One Of Them Ones Tour with Lil Baby this summer and more. Watch the full conversation up top and see more clips from the interview below.