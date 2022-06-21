Florida Man Thanks Pregnant Dog For 'Life-Changing' Lottery Win

By Zuri Anderson

June 21, 2022

Photo: Florida Lottery

A Florida man is crediting his pregnant dog after winning big in a lottery scratch-off game, according to Local 10.

Florida Lottery says 42-year-old Leonard Linton, of Pinetta, scored a huge prize while playing the 100X The Cash game: $2 million! Linton told lottery officials it's thanks to his pregnant Dachshund, named Ivy, that he was able to buy the lottery ticket.

The owner says he got a call that Ivy wasn't feeling well and took an alternative route to get home faster. He made a quick pit stop at Stop N Shop, purchased the winning ticket, and went on his way. Now he's taking home a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.

“I still can’t believe it. This is life-changing, but I’m definitely getting Ivy a new kennel!” Linton says.

The Stop N Shop will also get a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the lucky scratcher.

"The $10 game 100X The Cash, launched in January and features more than $337.9 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $2 million," according to reporters. "The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.44."

Fortune didn't just smile down on Linton, plenty of Floridians took home huge stacks of cash. One Florida man became a multimillionaire after playing another popular scratch-off game.

