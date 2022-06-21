Here's The Best Burger In Washington State, According To Reader's Digest

Hamburgers are one of America's favorite foods, from juicy beef burgers to vegan takes on the sandwich. Since you can find burgers at restaurants, gas stations, and all kinds of places, Reader's Digest made the search for the best burgers by listing the most delicious ones in every state:

"These joints are some of the most loved and reviewed by burger fanatics, and they’ve been awarded by critics and competitions. In other words, it’s pretty much a no-brainer that they made our list. So whether you like your burgers thin and crispy or thick and juicy, here’s where you can find the best burger in every state."

According to the website, the best burger in Washington State can be found at...

Lil Woody's!