Here's The Best Burger In Washington State, According To Reader's Digest
By Zuri Anderson
June 21, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Hamburgers are one of America's favorite foods, from juicy beef burgers to vegan takes on the sandwich. Since you can find burgers at restaurants, gas stations, and all kinds of places, Reader's Digest made the search for the best burgers by listing the most delicious ones in every state:
"These joints are some of the most loved and reviewed by burger fanatics, and they’ve been awarded by critics and competitions. In other words, it’s pretty much a no-brainer that they made our list. So whether you like your burgers thin and crispy or thick and juicy, here’s where you can find the best burger in every state."
According to the website, the best burger in Washington State can be found at...
Here's why writers picked this local chain:
"Lil Woody’s works with local vendors to source the ingredients used at its Seattle locations, so you’ll get hand-cut fries made from Washington potatoes, handcrafted buns made in Tacoma, and beef from neighboring Oregon. The namesake burger is simple and delicious: a quarter-pound patty topped with Tillamook cheddar, chopped onions, diced pickles, ketchup, and mayo. Take things up a notch with the Big Woody, which contains all the same fixings as the Lil Woody, plus the addition of Hills bacon, tomato slices, and lettuce."
