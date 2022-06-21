Lagoon Community With White Sand Beaches, Swim-Up Bar Coming Soon To Texas

By Dani Medina

June 21, 2022

Photo: Megatel Homes

A new lagoon community just broke ground in the Lone Star State — and it's going to be epic!

Complete with white sand beaches, a swim-up bar and cabanas, Saint Tropez will be located in Harris County at Grand Parkway and Cleveland Road, according to a press release from developer Megatel Homes. The $2 billion residential community will span over 1,000 acres and is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2023.

There will be 4,500 single- and multi-family units. The former will range from 1,500 to 4,000 square feet and are estimated to sell between $350,000 and $700,000 each. The multifamily units include one-, two- and thre-ebedroom options with rental rates starting at $1,200 a month, according to a press release.

"Lagoon communities have proven to be an extraordinarily popular residential option throughout Texas, with heavy demand for these amenity-rich developments. As a result of this significant demand, Megatel is pursuing the development of a dozen such communities throughout Texas and expanding to other states," Megatel co-founder Zach Ipour said in the release.

Here's a look at just some of the things Saint Tropez will have to offer:

  • Paddleboarding
  • Kayaking
  • Swim-up bar
  • FlowRider surf simulator
  • Water slide tower
  • Playground
  • Cabanas
  • Soundstage
  • Splash park
  • Restaurant
  • Bar
  • Adult lounge
  • Teen arcade
  • Bowling alley
  • Children's indoor play area
  • Fitness and yoga studio
  • Event spaces
  • Home design center

For more information about Saint Tropez, click here.

