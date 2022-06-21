Lagoon Community With White Sand Beaches, Swim-Up Bar Coming Soon To Texas

A new lagoon community just broke ground in the Lone Star State — and it's going to be epic!

Complete with white sand beaches, a swim-up bar and cabanas, Saint Tropez will be located in Harris County at Grand Parkway and Cleveland Road, according to a press release from developer Megatel Homes. The $2 billion residential community will span over 1,000 acres and is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2023.

There will be 4,500 single- and multi-family units. The former will range from 1,500 to 4,000 square feet and are estimated to sell between $350,000 and $700,000 each. The multifamily units include one-, two- and thre-ebedroom options with rental rates starting at $1,200 a month, according to a press release.

"Lagoon communities have proven to be an extraordinarily popular residential option throughout Texas, with heavy demand for these amenity-rich developments. As a result of this significant demand, Megatel is pursuing the development of a dozen such communities throughout Texas and expanding to other states," Megatel co-founder Zach Ipour said in the release.

Here's a look at just some of the things Saint Tropez will have to offer:

Paddleboarding

Kayaking

Swim-up bar

FlowRider surf simulator

Water slide tower

Playground

Cabanas

Soundstage

Splash park

Restaurant

Bar

Adult lounge

Teen arcade

Bowling alley

Children's indoor play area

Fitness and yoga studio

Event spaces

Home design center

For more information about Saint Tropez, click here.