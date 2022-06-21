Lagoon Community With White Sand Beaches, Swim-Up Bar Coming Soon To Texas
By Dani Medina
June 21, 2022
A new lagoon community just broke ground in the Lone Star State — and it's going to be epic!
Complete with white sand beaches, a swim-up bar and cabanas, Saint Tropez will be located in Harris County at Grand Parkway and Cleveland Road, according to a press release from developer Megatel Homes. The $2 billion residential community will span over 1,000 acres and is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2023.
There will be 4,500 single- and multi-family units. The former will range from 1,500 to 4,000 square feet and are estimated to sell between $350,000 and $700,000 each. The multifamily units include one-, two- and thre-ebedroom options with rental rates starting at $1,200 a month, according to a press release.
"Lagoon communities have proven to be an extraordinarily popular residential option throughout Texas, with heavy demand for these amenity-rich developments. As a result of this significant demand, Megatel is pursuing the development of a dozen such communities throughout Texas and expanding to other states," Megatel co-founder Zach Ipour said in the release.
Here's a look at just some of the things Saint Tropez will have to offer:
- Paddleboarding
- Kayaking
- Swim-up bar
- FlowRider surf simulator
- Water slide tower
- Playground
- Cabanas
- Soundstage
- Splash park
- Restaurant
- Bar
- Adult lounge
- Teen arcade
- Bowling alley
- Children's indoor play area
- Fitness and yoga studio
- Event spaces
- Home design center
For more information about Saint Tropez, click here.