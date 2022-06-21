This All-Pink Home In Texas Is The Perfect Stay For You And Your Besties

Grab your girls, it's time to visit La Casita Rosa!

La Casita Rosa, or "The Pink House," is a VRBO completely decked out in the most adorable pink decor located near Austin — the wedding capital of Texas, according to MySanAntonio. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom house sleeps 12 and includes a screened-in porch, pool, spa and fire pit. There's also access to a full kitchen, laundry room, dining room and living room.

This rental is located just a few miles from some top spots in the area, including several distilleries and distilleries.

Right now, La Casita Rosa is listed at $1,172 a night on VRBO. It's fairly open in terms of availability this summer, but that won't be for long! If you still need to be sold on this "pink paradise," check out some of the reviews:

"The property is gorgeous and is perfect for taking pics for the "gram" while hanging out with your friends. There is a lot of seating space throughout the property, indoor and outdoor, and the home is catered to large groups. The heated pool at night was a dream, and then during the day it cooled down and was perfect for early summer swimming. The kitchen got a lot of use and was equipped with everything we needed. Thank you!"

"My girls and I were looking for a quick weekend escape and happened upon this beautiful pink escape! Everything was perfect from the minute we arrived until the sad moment when we checked out. The house was beautiful, down to each pink detail and the pool and hot tub were clean and relaxing. Such a fun and beautiful find on the outskirts of Austin. We will definitely be back."

You can check out photos and book La Casita Rosa here.