This California School District Is The Second Largest In America

It may come as no surprise that one of the largest school districts in the entire country is housed in one of the largest cities, but; the number of students who attended is shocking.

According to a list compiled by Stacker, the largest school district in all of California is Los Angeles Unified School District. Los Angeles Unified School District encompasses a total of 785 schools. Nearly half a million students attend a Los Angeles Unified School District school. Stacker mentioned that this school district was the largest district to require vaccination for students and faculty in 2021.

Here is what Stacker had to say about Los Angeles Unified School District:

"In September 2021, the Los Angeles Unified School District became the largest school district to institute a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which required everyone age 12 and older to be fully vaccinated by January 2022. Students who failed to comply would be switched to online schooling. The school district later stepped back and delayed the student vaccination mandate to the fall of 2022. School staff are still required to be vaccinated, and during the first week of December 2021 nearly 500 employees were fired for failing to meet the requirement. For students and staff who attend classes in person, weekly COVID-19 testing is mandatory."

