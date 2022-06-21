This Is The Best Wellness Retreat In California

When life gets stressful, it is good to take a step back and do something that eases your mind. For some, that is a weekend away at a wellness retreat. This particular wellness retreat is the highest rated on Google.

According to Trips To Discover, the best wellness retreat in all of California is Two Bunch Palms in Desert Hot Springs. Two Bunch Palms is known for their large natural hot springs, extensive spa, and plant-based dining options. Yoga Classes are offered among other peaceful activities. The entire experience is supposed to encourage you to take a break from your phone.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about Two Bunch Palms:

"According to our data, the Two Bunch Palms outside Joshua Tree is the best wellness retreat in California! This destination spa is an immersive experience featuring 600-year-old natural springs for “taking the waters,” vegan and vegetarian dining with mindfully created yoga classes and various workshops with creative adventures. They have a full-service spa with numerous massage and skincare options — not to mention the hot springs again. The rooms are thoughtfully designed to encourage “digital detox” for a complete retreat experience."

For more of the best wellness retreats throughout the state, visit HERE.