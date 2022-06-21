This Is The Best All Inclusive Spa Resort Near Los Angeles

If you like the sound of "all-inclusive" then kick your feet up, and book a stay at the best all-inclusive spa resort near you.

According to Trips To Discover, the best all-inclusive spa resort near Los Angeles can be found at the Hilton Palm Springs in Palm Springs. The resort is located up in the San Jacinto Mountains and is known for luxurious amenities that can be enjoyed by couples, singles, and families alike. They also have an extended happy hour.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about the best all inclusive spa resort near Los Angeles:

"Head to the foot of the San Jacinto Mountains and you’ll find Hilton Palm Springs, a luxurious spa resort that, despite its central location, feels like it’s surrounded by nothing but peaceful nature. As you’d expect from a Hilton hotel, it’s fully decked out with all of the necessary amenities for a wonderful vacation. Take a stroll around the resort itself and you’ll find the large, central swimming pool with plenty of sun loungers in every direction. Wander inside and you’ll see a range of rooms and suites designed for couples, families, or solo travelers, equipped with everything you need for a few days of fun. This all inclusive spa resort is one of the most versatile, offering something for the whole family in terms of both food and entertainment."

For more information regarding the best all inclusive spa resorts in America visit HERE.