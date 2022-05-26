This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet In Tennessee

Have you ever had a tough time deciding what to eat for your meal? Maybe you're stuck between ordering chicken or steak or want both a soup and a salad with your dinner. If you've faced similar struggles, a buffet is the perfect place to get all of your top food choices in one spot.

The Daily Meal searched the country to compile a list of the best all-you-can-eat buffet in each state, basing their decision on reviews, food selection, decor and local popularity. According to the site:

"We also made sure that even when these deals are on the pricier side, they are worth the price. No matter the style of food served, these all-you-can-eat deals all have obtained legendary status. Just be sure to follow the primary rule: don't fill up on bread."

So which Tennessee restaurant was named the best all-you-can-eat buffet in the state?

Brook Shaw's Old Country Store

Located in Jackson, about halfway between Memphis and Nashville, Brook Shaw's Old Country Store is "dedicated to preserving the Southern history and the Southern food traditions our grandparents loved and cherished," according to its website.

Brook Shaw's Old Country Store is located at 56 Casey Jones Lane A in Jackson.

Here's what The Daily Meal had to say about Tennessee's best buffet:

"The buffet at old-fashioned 'whistlestop' Brook Shaw's Old Country Store serves a huge selection of country favorites, like country ham, which of course belongs on any Southern breakfast table. For dinner, there is fried chicken, fried catfish and Low Country boil with turnip greens, white beans, hominy and mac and cheese on the side and banana pudding for dessert."

Check out the full list here to see the best buffets in America.