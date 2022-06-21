This Restaurant Serves The Best Pizza In Denver
By Zuri Anderson
June 21, 2022
Pizzerias can be found in every state and major U.S. city, including Denver. If you want to know where you can find the best slice of pizza in the Mile High City, Yelp has the scoop on the highest-rated places serving up pizza.
According to the website, the best place reviewers love is... Brooklyn's Finest Pizza!
This chain has two locations in the Denver area, but the one at 5007 Lowell Blvd. claimed the No. 1 spot. With an amazing 4.5 stars with over 450 reviews, this pizza place keeps customers coming back with its authentic, Brooklyn-style pizza baked fresh every day.
Yelper Naomi L. shared her experience at Brooklyn's Finest Pizza:
"Amazing pizza for such a great price. The meatballs on Meatball Mondays are delicious, and it's such a cozy environment to eat in. Students from the university across the street come to eat here all the time, as it is a dependable restaurant for lunches and dinners. Their food never disappoints."
Here are the top 10 places serving pizza in the Denver area, according to Yelp:
- Brooklyn’s Finest Pizza (Lowell)
- Blue Pan Pizza (Congress Park)
- White Pie
- Cart-Driver (Five Points)
- Black Shirt Brewing
- Redeemer Pizza (Five Points)
- Angelo’s Taverna (Alamo Placita)
- Pantaleone’s
- Sliceworks (Uptown)
- Goombas Pizza Grinder Colfax (City Park)
Click HERE to check out the full list.