This Restaurant Serves The Best Pizza In Denver

Pizzerias can be found in every state and major U.S. city, including Denver. If you want to know where you can find the best slice of pizza in the Mile High City, Yelp has the scoop on the highest-rated places serving up pizza.

According to the website, the best place reviewers love is... Brooklyn's Finest Pizza!

This chain has two locations in the Denver area, but the one at 5007 Lowell Blvd. claimed the No. 1 spot. With an amazing 4.5 stars with over 450 reviews, this pizza place keeps customers coming back with its authentic, Brooklyn-style pizza baked fresh every day.