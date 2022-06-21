Weezer Celebrate Summer With New EP And Big Announcement

It's the first day of summer, and you know what that means: Weezer dropped the second installment of their SZNZ EP series, following SZNZ: Spring.

SZNZ: Summer features seven fiery songs, including lead single "Records," that sees the band get back to its angsty '90s-alt roots. But the EP isn't all Weezer wanted to share today (June 21). They also announced a Broadway residency. The five-night stand will take place at New York City's Broadway Theatre September 13-18. Each date will be dedicated to a specific season — Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter — with an encore scheduled for the last night. In addition to playing each EP in its entirety, Weezer also plan to sprinkle some classics into the setlists.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. EST on June 24. Get more ticket info here and listen to SZNZ: Summer above.

Weezer, Fall Out Boy and Green Day are currently on the European leg of their Hella Mega Tour. When Weezer return to the States, the plan to play a few festivals, as well as the residency. Take a look at their full list of tour dates below.

Weezer 2022 Tour Dates

June 21: Antwerp, Belgium (Antwerps Sportpaleis)

June 22: Gronigen, Netherlands (Stadspark)

June 24: London (London Stadium)

June 25: Huddersfield, U.K. (John Smith Stadium)

June 27: Dublin (Marlay Park)

June 29: Glasgow (Bellahouston Park)

July 2: Paris (La Defense Arena)

Aug. 7: San Francisco (Golden Gate Park / Outside Lands)

Sept. 13: New York (Broadway Theater – Spring)

Sept. 14: New York (Broadway Theater – Summer)

Sept. 16: New York (Broadway Theater – Autumn)

Sept. 17: New York (Broadway Theater – Winter)

Sept. 18: New York (Broadway Theater – SZNZ Encore)

Sept. 22-25: Dover, Del. (The Woods / Firefly Festival)