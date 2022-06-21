Wig-Wearing Arizona Couple Accused Of Robbing Several Circle K Stores

An Arizona couple is now in custody after wearing wigs and allegedly committing a string of armed robberies at various Mesa Circle K convenience stores. AZ Family reported that 49-year-old Brandie Walker and her boyfriend, 48-year-old Jonathan Roy, were arrested on Friday.

The first robbery happened at a convenience store at Broadway and Dobson roads on May 14th. According to police, Walker was wearing a black wig when she threatened the clerk with a gun.

Five days later, Roy wore a gray wig when he demanded money with a handgun at the Circle K at Greenfield and Baseline roads.

The third and final robbery took place on June 12th at the Circle K near Val Vista Drive and Southern Avenue. Walker wore a brown wig and had a handgun. Police believe she got into a car driven by Roy. Thanks to surveillance cameras, police were able to get the license plate number of the vehicle.

Police located the car on Friday. After searching the car, police found "evidence of the crime," including a black BB gun and a black wig.

Both Walker and Roy were booked into jail on three counts of armed robbery.