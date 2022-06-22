Baltimore Ravens Linebacker Jaylon Ferguson Dead At 26

Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at the age of 26, the team announced in an official statement shared on its verified Twitter account Wednesday (June 22).

"We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson," the team said in a statement. "He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon's family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon."

The Ravens didn't mention a cause of death in their announcement on Wednesday.

Ferguson was selected by Baltimore at No. 85 overall in the third-round of the 2019 NFL Draft and had participated in all of the Ravens' practices this offseason prior to his death.