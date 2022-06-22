Check Out This Romantic Date Idea For Missouri Couples

Whether you've been with your partner for days or decades, it can be hard to come up with interesting date ideas to keep the relationship fresh. But don't worry, Missouri has a plethora of unique places to take your better half. Even Sara Evans wrote a song about missing Missouri and sang that there “ain't no place” quite like it. If you're looking to take your significant other on a romantic date in your state, we're here to help.

Orbitz graciously compiled a list of romantic date ideas for every state in the country. They suggest visiting the Old Red Bridge In Minor Park, and we have to agree. Here's what they had to say about it:

At the commitment stage in your relationship? Make your love for one other official in Kansas City by putting a padlock on the Old Red Bridge in Minor Park. Afterward, celebrate at Char Bar by filling your plate with Southern-style eats, then hitting the beer garden for some friendly competition including bocce, ping pong and cornhole.

Char Bar is located at 4050 Pennsylvania Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. They appointed themselves the “Best BBQ and southern eats in Historic Westport” and praise Pitmaster Mitch Benjamin's world award-winning sauces. For more information, check out their website here.