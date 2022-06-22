Every Exterior School Door Lock In Texas Will Be Checked Before Next Year

By Ginny Reese

June 22, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

In the wake of the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas schools are taking steps to ensure students' safety. News 4 San Antonio reported that thousands of external school building doors will be checked before the next school year.

TEA Commissioner Mike Morath says that the agency will review external entry points of every single school in Texas. This equates to about 340,000 doors. The agency will inspect the schools to facilitate any repairs that are needed to secure campuses.

Morath said, "We are moving with a great deal of speed on this."

During a committee hearing about the shooting in Uvalde, Department of Public safety Director Steve McCraw said that the law enforcement response was an "abject failure." He also told lawmakers that the doors between the conjoined classrooms where the shooting occurred would not lock.

There are more than 1,200 school districts in Texas with more than 3,000 campuses. Morath promised lawmakers on Tuesday that the agency plans to review doors and that safety plans will be completed this summer.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.