Every Exterior School Door Lock In Texas Will Be Checked Before Next Year

In the wake of the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas schools are taking steps to ensure students' safety. News 4 San Antonio reported that thousands of external school building doors will be checked before the next school year.

TEA Commissioner Mike Morath says that the agency will review external entry points of every single school in Texas. This equates to about 340,000 doors. The agency will inspect the schools to facilitate any repairs that are needed to secure campuses.

Morath said, "We are moving with a great deal of speed on this."

During a committee hearing about the shooting in Uvalde, Department of Public safety Director Steve McCraw said that the law enforcement response was an "abject failure." He also told lawmakers that the doors between the conjoined classrooms where the shooting occurred would not lock.

There are more than 1,200 school districts in Texas with more than 3,000 campuses. Morath promised lawmakers on Tuesday that the agency plans to review doors and that safety plans will be completed this summer.