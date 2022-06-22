Here Are All The New Attractions Coming To The Texas State Fair This Year
By Ginny Reese
June 22, 2022
The State Fair of Texas brings new food and attractions every year. WFAA reported that this year is no different.
You can always count on the staples, like Fletcher's corny dogs and the Red River Showdown. But this year, there are a handful of new attractions to catch fairgoers' attention.
Here are all the new attractions coming to the State Fair of Texas this year:
- Starlight parade
- This will take place on a nightly basis starting at 7:15 p.m.
- Mat Ricardo: The Extraordinary Gentleman
- This is a unique one-person show featuring displays of skill and showmanship.
- Allez-oops with Rob and Miss Jane!
- This married duo will waltz on wine bottles, skip on stilts, and even tame the terrifying tiger baby.
- Oontz kids DJ dance party
- This Oontz kids DJ dance party is located at Howdy’s near the Children’s Aquarium.
- State Fair of Texas rodeo
- Saddle up and watch cowboys and cowgirls do their thing!
- Mavs vault
- The team will be hosting an exhibit at the Hall of State, highlighting the team's history in the NBA.
Our 2022 free entertainment & attractions have been revealed! 👀🎉Including an all-new Kroger Starlight Parade, created by Kern Studios of New Orleans, a kids DJ dance party, and the beloved return of weekend rodeos.— State Fair of Texas (@StateFairOfTX) June 22, 2022
To see the full line-up, click here: https://t.co/H3rrMSFjGW pic.twitter.com/3aRvbp1mdS