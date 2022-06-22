Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker Have Reportedly Split

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have split, according to a report by ET Online.

A source told the outlet that although they have split, there's a chance that they could get back together. "Kendall feels like they're on different paths," said one source, while another said that the pair "have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page." Booker and Jenner were first romantically linked back in June 2020. Although they've mostly kept their relationship private, they were seen together at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italy wedding last month. Jenner has also been seen sitting courtside at Booker's basketball games.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in April, Jenner opened up about the relationship. "Of course [I do]. I watch every game unless I have—last night I had a dinner but all my friends and family know that I, like, sit with my phone wherever I am," she responded when asked if she tunes in to Booker's games. "Yeah, [I became a sports nut because of this]. I’ve always been a fan of basketball since basically with Khloé, I remember we used to go to all the Lakers games when I was really young, so, I’ve been a huge fan of the NBA for a really long time."