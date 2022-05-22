See Kourtney Kardashian's Stunning Look For Italy Wedding Ceremony
By Yashira C.
May 22, 2022
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married, again, in a lavish Italy wedding ceremony — and Kourtney's wedding look is a must-see.
The bride wore a white Dolce & Gabanna mini dress alongside a stunning, long veil embroidered with the Virgin Mary in incredible detail. The Blink-182 drummer sported a classic Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo at the ceremony, which was held at L'Olivetta, a villa in Portofino owned by Dolce & Gabbana, per People. It was then followed by a reception at Castello Brown, a castle with views of the Portofino harbor. Among the bridesmaids were the couple's daughters from previous relationships — Penelope, Alabama, and Atiana.
See photos from Kourtney and Alabama Barker's Instagram's below and more photos here:
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker getting married in Italy today 💕💕 pic.twitter.com/pYXFqpKfhI— Kardashian World (@KUWTKWorld) May 22, 2022
Kourtney Kardashian with her flower girls / bridesmaids 💕💕 pic.twitter.com/OxgZX1NirB— Kardashian World (@KUWTKWorld) May 22, 2022
The Kardashians had some incredible looks for the wedding weekend with Kourtney and Travis donning eye-catching gothic outfits. See the couple's and the rest of The Kardashians' looks here. The newlyweds are rumored to be having another wedding reception in LA when they return from Italy. They officially tied the knot on Sunday (May 16) in a ceremony in Santa Barbara, California on the steps of a courthouse. Prior to that, they married at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas after the Grammy Awards — but it was not legally binding.