See Kourtney Kardashian's Stunning Look For Italy Wedding Ceremony

By Yashira C.

May 22, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married, again, in a lavish Italy wedding ceremony — and Kourtney's wedding look is a must-see.

The bride wore a white Dolce & Gabanna mini dress alongside a stunning, long veil embroidered with the Virgin Mary in incredible detail. The Blink-182 drummer sported a classic Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo at the ceremony, which was held at L'Olivetta, a villa in Portofino owned by Dolce & Gabbana, per People. It was then followed by a reception at Castello Brown, a castle with views of the Portofino harbor. Among the bridesmaids were the couple's daughters from previous relationships — Penelope, Alabama, and Atiana.

See photos from Kourtney and Alabama Barker's Instagram's below and more photos here:

The Kardashians had some incredible looks for the wedding weekend with Kourtney and Travis donning eye-catching gothic outfits. See the couple's and the rest of The Kardashians' looks here. The newlyweds are rumored to be having another wedding reception in LA when they return from Italy. They officially tied the knot on Sunday (May 16) in a ceremony in Santa Barbara, California on the steps of a courthouse. Prior to that, they married at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas after the Grammy Awards — but it was not legally binding.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.