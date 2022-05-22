See Kourtney Kardashian's Stunning Look For Italy Wedding Ceremony

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married, again, in a lavish Italy wedding ceremony — and Kourtney's wedding look is a must-see.

The bride wore a white Dolce & Gabanna mini dress alongside a stunning, long veil embroidered with the Virgin Mary in incredible detail. The Blink-182 drummer sported a classic Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo at the ceremony, which was held at L'Olivetta, a villa in Portofino owned by Dolce & Gabbana, per People. It was then followed by a reception at Castello Brown, a castle with views of the Portofino harbor. Among the bridesmaids were the couple's daughters from previous relationships — Penelope, Alabama, and Atiana.

See photos from Kourtney and Alabama Barker's Instagram's below and more photos here: