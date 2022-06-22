Lil Tjay Receives A Positive Update After Emergency Surgery

The New York native was involved in a shooting that happened in Edgewater, N.J. in the early hours of Wednesday morning. He was shot along with another unidentified victim, who also sustained gunshot wounds. There were two shootings that occurred last night. One happened at a Chipotle restaurant at 14 The Promenade in Edgewater and the other happened at an Exxon gas station that's down the street from the restaurant. According to Edgewater Police, the shooting was not a random act.



After the news broke, artists like French Montana offered their prayers for Tjay's recovery. The rapper's ex-girlfriend Rubi Rose also wished for Tjay to pull through.



"Pray for tjay," she tweeted.



Lil Tjay's last post before the shooting occurred has also caught his fans' attention. He reposted Lil Baby's previous PSA to his Instagram Story, which addressed the envious haters out there who feel entitled to his success.



"Just because you've been around a person doesn't make you entitled to the fruits of that persons labor" the post said. "Envy Is At An All Time High Be Safe Outchea."



Lil Tjay's team has not released a statement about the incident just yet. Thankfully, the rapper will have a chance to speak out about the shooting himself once he makes a full recovery.