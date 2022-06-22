Texas Man Jailed 26 Years For Crime He Didn't Commit Is Finally Free

One Texas man is finally free after being jailed for 26 years for a crime he didn't commit. WFAA reported that 46-year-old Walter Roy, whose real name is Eddie Drisdle, had spent almost half his life behind bars for a crime he didn't commit, declaring his innocence.

Roy said, "I kept hope. I kept faith and just kept trusting God."

Roy went to Echo Lake Park in 1995 with two other men for an alleged drug deal that ended in gunfire. Roy was arrested and convicted on attempted murder charges. But Roy told WFAA that his accomplice was the person who brought a gun to the park. Roy said, "So, while he's shooting, I stopped him from shooting because ain't nobody pulled no weapons."

An investigation shows that Roy's fingerprints were not found on the fun after it was located in a ditch. Detectives also eventually learned from witnesses that Roy was not the shooter.