Texas Man Jailed 26 Years For Crime He Didn't Commit Is Finally Free
By Ginny Reese
June 22, 2022
One Texas man is finally free after being jailed for 26 years for a crime he didn't commit. WFAA reported that 46-year-old Walter Roy, whose real name is Eddie Drisdle, had spent almost half his life behind bars for a crime he didn't commit, declaring his innocence.
Roy said, "I kept hope. I kept faith and just kept trusting God."
Roy went to Echo Lake Park in 1995 with two other men for an alleged drug deal that ended in gunfire. Roy was arrested and convicted on attempted murder charges. But Roy told WFAA that his accomplice was the person who brought a gun to the park. Roy said, "So, while he's shooting, I stopped him from shooting because ain't nobody pulled no weapons."
An investigation shows that Roy's fingerprints were not found on the fun after it was located in a ditch. Detectives also eventually learned from witnesses that Roy was not the shooter.
Walter Roy was in jail for nearly three decades for a crime he didn't commit. After a punishment hearing on Tuesday, he is finally free.— WFAA (@wfaa) June 21, 2022
https://t.co/BBS1B9Wy5Q
Judge Wayne Salvant re-sentenced Roy to "time served." Roy's attorney Mark Lassiter expressed concerns about his client being out on bond. Salvant said, "The court will find the sentence has been served and the court will release you from any bond."
Lassiter said, "The judge couldn't do any more than that. So what's going through my mind is we got to do better as a country. We got to do better as a state."
Roy said, "We just got to fight."