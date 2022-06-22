Texas School District Banning Hoodies, Limiting Dresses And Skirts

One North Texas school district has announced a new dress code for the upcoming school year, and it's much stricter than before. WFAA reported that the Forney Independent School District announced the changes on Tuesday. The Forney Independent School District is located east of Dallas and has about 14,000 students.

Two main changes were outlined in the new dress code:

No clothing with hoods, including hoodies and jackets, will be allowed in the building at any time.

Dresses, skirts, and skorts are not allowed for any student beyond 4th grade.

Click here to see the full dress code.

The statement explains the reasons for the changes. "The use of a school dress code is established to improve student self-esteem, bridge socio-economic differences among students, and promote positive behavior, thereby enhancing school safety and improving the learning environment," the district said.

Superintendent Justin Terry said, "We are so excited to reset this bar with you- with our parents, with our community members, with all of our business partners- as we work together to take our schools, our classrooms back for the future of our kids to have a safe, enjoyable and excitable learning environment with Forney ISD."