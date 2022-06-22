This Is The Best Food Festival In Georgia

Some states are specifically known for the food that they produce the most of. For example, Georgia is known for peach production and California takes pride in their avocado and grape supply. Attending a food festival and sampling different cuisines is a great way to get a feel for the local culture. Wether the festival centers around deserts, seafood, meat, or locally grown produce; the food that is available will reveal something about the area's agriculture and which foods they take the most pride in. Also, who doesn't love free samples?

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best food festival in Georgia is Chomp & Stomp in Atlanta. This festival features endless amounts of chili and live bluegrass music for one day, and one day only. The festival also hosts a 5K!

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best food festival in Georgia:

"It turns out that chilli pairs wonderfully with bluegrass music, which is why Atlanta’s annual Chomp & Stomp festival brings them together each November. The one-day event has stalls spooning out bowls of chilli, plus bars and plenty of live bluegrass music. It kicks off with a 5K run (or walk, if you prefer) for those who want to really earn a day of chilli eating, but the highlight is the big cook-off, with both individual and restaurant winners crowed for the best meat-based chilli con carne and the best vegetarian versions."

For more information regarding the best festival in every state visit HERE.