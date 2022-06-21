This Is The Best All Inclusive Spa Resort In Georgia

This unique all inclusive spa resort doubles as a winery for double the adventure and double the relaxation. It is not only rated as the best spa resort in Georgia, but one of the best in America.

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover, the best all inclusive spa resort in Georgia is the Chateau Elan Winery & Resort in Braselton. The Chateau Elan Winery transports you directly to France with rows and rows of grapes, and European-style architecture. The spa is all-inclusive and is located directly beside the winery. Guests are offered a relaxing morning, and an afternoon sipping wine in the vineyard beneath the stars.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about the best all inclusive spa resort in the state:

"Check into Chateau Elan Winery & Resort and you’ll feel more like you’re in the French countryside rather than Georgia. This all inclusive spa resort does things a little differently with its on-site winery. When you’re not relaxing back in the tranquil spa, you can spend the rest of your time sipping on local wines and digging into delicious food. Spanning 3,500 acres of rolling hills and wooded forests, Chateau Elan is widely known as one of North Georgia’s most premium destination resorts. Reminiscent of an elegant French country estate, all of the rooms here come decked out with stylish features. It’s a home away from home that’s fresh off the pages of an interiors magazine."

For more information regarding the best all inclusive spa resorts in the country visit HERE.