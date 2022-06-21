This Is The Best All Inclusive Spa Resort In Georgia

By Logan DeLoye

June 21, 2022

Morocco, Fes, Hotel Riad Fes, massage table at spa
Photo: Getty Images

This unique all inclusive spa resort doubles as a winery for double the adventure and double the relaxation. It is not only rated as the best spa resort in Georgia, but one of the best in America.

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover, the best all inclusive spa resort in Georgia is the Chateau Elan Winery & Resort in Braselton. The Chateau Elan Winery transports you directly to France with rows and rows of grapes, and European-style architecture. The spa is all-inclusive and is located directly beside the winery. Guests are offered a relaxing morning, and an afternoon sipping wine in the vineyard beneath the stars.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about the best all inclusive spa resort in the state:

"Check into Chateau Elan Winery & Resort and you’ll feel more like you’re in the French countryside rather than Georgia. This all inclusive spa resort does things a little differently with its on-site winery. When you’re not relaxing back in the tranquil spa, you can spend the rest of your time sipping on local wines and digging into delicious food. Spanning 3,500 acres of rolling hills and wooded forests, Chateau Elan is widely known as one of North Georgia’s most premium destination resorts. Reminiscent of an elegant French country estate, all of the rooms here come decked out with stylish features. It’s a home away from home that’s fresh off the pages of an interiors magazine."

For more information regarding the best all inclusive spa resorts in the country visit HERE.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.